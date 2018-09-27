SEMIFINALISTAS: PROGRESO, BONFIL, TENOCH; PENDIENTE “DEPOR” O “ATLÉTI”

POR LUIS ENRIQUE “EL FRANCÉS” VÁZQUEZ
Las semifinales del campeonato de Liga Premier NMX arrancarán éste domingo 30 de septiembre. Al momento, tenemos 3 equipos clasificados a esta fase: PROGRESO 1ER LUGAR DE TEMPORADA REGULAR, ATLÉTICO BONFIL 2NDO LUGAR Y TENOCH 6TO LUGAR.
La mesa directiva definirá quién será el cuarto clasificado a semifinales, de entre los equipos del Deportivo Nuevo México 4to lugar de temporada regular o Atlético Nuevo México 5to lugar.
Aunque no se ha definido quién será el rival de Atlético Bonfil, la Liga Independiente de Fútbol Soccer Nuevo México ya informó a la afición, cuales serán los horarios de las series de semifinales.
LA TABLA A CONTINUACIÓN CONTIENE TODA LA INFORMACIÓN ACERCA DE LOS ENCUENTROS DE SEMIFINALES DE LA LIGUILLA POR EL TÍTULO DE LIGA PREMIER NMX, LOS CUALES ARRANCAN ESTE PRÓXIMO DOMINGO.